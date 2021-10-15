Glazer Capital LLC Invests $5.31 Million in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 532,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCYP stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. 434,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75.

In other Big Cypress Acquisition news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCYP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

