China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in China Green Agriculture were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

CGA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 16,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,011. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. China Green Agriculture, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.