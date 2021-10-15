The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

