Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.47. 14,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,708. The company has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.