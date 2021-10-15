$3.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.42. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NYSE WSM opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

