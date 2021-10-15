Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

