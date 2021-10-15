Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 284.4% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.53. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.