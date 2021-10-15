UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.65-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.76. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.650-$18.900 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $422.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.87 and its 200 day moving average is $405.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.25.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

