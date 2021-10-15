iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$83.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.34. 13,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.54 and a 1 year high of C$75.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.6499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.