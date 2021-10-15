Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $23.50

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. DZS has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $337.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DZS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DZS by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DZS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.