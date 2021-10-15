Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. 9,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,687. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMBL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.