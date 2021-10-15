Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,195 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OGN stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.42.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

