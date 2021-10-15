LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 928,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,214,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 11.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

