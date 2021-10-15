Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,601 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $114,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

