Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,547 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,705,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 67,573 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

