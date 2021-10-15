D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.06.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 56.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

