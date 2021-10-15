BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,026.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $952.93.
BlackRock stock opened at $895.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $895.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $866.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
