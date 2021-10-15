BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,026.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $952.93.

BlackRock stock opened at $895.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $895.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $866.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

