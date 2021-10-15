Raymond James Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $46.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.81 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

