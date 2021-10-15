Quant (QNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.34 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $285.87 or 0.00478153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $60.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.10 or 0.01107436 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

