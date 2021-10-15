$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.15. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Clorox by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after buying an additional 118,651 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 37.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.