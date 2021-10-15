$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.15. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Clorox by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after buying an additional 118,651 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 37.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

