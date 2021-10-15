Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

