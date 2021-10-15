Monetha Market Cap Tops $17.32 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $902,844.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00208972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00094249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

