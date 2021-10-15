Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 486,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,952. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

