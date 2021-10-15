Glazer Capital LLC Sells 13,562 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSRU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

PRSRU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.