Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,535 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,686,000.

OTCMKTS SNRHU remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

