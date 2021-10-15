Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,742 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,910,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000.

SPKBU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 21,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,441. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

