Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 5,546 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,726. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

