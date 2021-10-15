Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $37,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $618.37. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,224. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.17.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.