Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,429 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 148,651 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.