FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

