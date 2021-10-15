Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $120.67

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

