Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

