Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

