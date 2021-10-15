ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $777.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.60. The company has a market cap of $318.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.