PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.