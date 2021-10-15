Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $25.60. Robert W. Baird now has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 37,768 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

