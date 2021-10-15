Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) PT at $4.50

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 3,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

