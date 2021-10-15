Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

NYSE:RS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.46. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

