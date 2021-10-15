PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

