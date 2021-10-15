Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 356 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $200.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

