Inscription Capital LLC Invests $344,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.