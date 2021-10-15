Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

