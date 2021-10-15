Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

NYSE WM opened at $157.96 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

