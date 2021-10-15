Lincoln National Corp Buys 189 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,011,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

