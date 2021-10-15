Lincoln National Corp Acquires 276 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $107.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.