Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $434.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.18 and its 200-day moving average is $428.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

