International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Seaways by 95.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.