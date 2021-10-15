Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 51,800.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

