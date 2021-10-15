355 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 374,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.83 and a 200-day moving average of $374.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.