Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

